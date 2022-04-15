Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 374.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $62.92. 1,138,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

