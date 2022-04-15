Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 13,153 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $170.02 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average of $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

