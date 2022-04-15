Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 14,891 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.98. 1,463,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,316. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

