Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 15,671 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Oxford Industries worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $9,008,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 50,543 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

