Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 174,987 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 819.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,987 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 148,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,592,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,714,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,931,852. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

