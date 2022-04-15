Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 186,404 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

BATS PSFD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

