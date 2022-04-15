Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 50,682 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 2,995,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.