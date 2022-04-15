Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 105,919 SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 625,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,520,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

