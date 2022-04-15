Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 126,079 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

KLIC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

