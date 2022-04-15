Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

