Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $643.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.