Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 727.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 1,582,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

