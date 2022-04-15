Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 2,802,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

