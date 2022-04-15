Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after buying an additional 2,720,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 285,763 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,102. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

