Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $26.78 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

