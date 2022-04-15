Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,413,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

NYSE:HII traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.67. 614,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,443. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

