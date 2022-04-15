Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 677.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Nintendo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTDOY has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.23.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

