Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203,853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Xperi worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Xperi by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 286,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,477. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $22.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

