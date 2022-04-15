Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,889. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.