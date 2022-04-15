Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 546.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

