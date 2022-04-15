Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.53. 4,301,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,661. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

