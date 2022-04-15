Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

