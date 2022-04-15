Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Sanmina worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $6,008,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sanmina by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

