Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.23 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,451,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $294.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

