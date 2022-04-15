Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of The GEO Group worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 309,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

