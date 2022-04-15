Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

