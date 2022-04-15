Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,454.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,136 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.44. 1,588,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

