Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,247,000 after acquiring an additional 199,401 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

