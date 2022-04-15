Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

