Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,125 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 329.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.99.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $190.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

