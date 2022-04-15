Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 568,641 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 262,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

