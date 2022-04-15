Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 96,321 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

DVN traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 8,443,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,202. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

