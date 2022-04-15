Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

