Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Westlake worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Westlake by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 149,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 164,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 164,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

WLK stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.51. 696,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,197. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

