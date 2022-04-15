Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of uniQure worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 612,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,133. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

