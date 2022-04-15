Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after acquiring an additional 287,853 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WRK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 1,650,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.