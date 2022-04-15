Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,164.60. 91,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,327. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,964.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,919.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

