Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

