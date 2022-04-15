Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,510,677 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,510,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 233.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Olin by 212.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 38.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

