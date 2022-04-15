Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

ECOW opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

