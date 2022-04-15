Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

