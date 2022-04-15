Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,325 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 52.05% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

NYSEARCA:PSMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

