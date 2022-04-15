Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,452,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 571,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.