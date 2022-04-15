Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

CALF opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

