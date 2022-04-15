Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Declares Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

