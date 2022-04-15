Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 703 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 676,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last 90 days.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

