Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 65,164,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,788,332. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

