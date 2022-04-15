Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $207,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the airline’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,550 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 827,548 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 7,223,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.