Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Daily Journal by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average of $335.82. The stock has a market cap of $390.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 119.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

