Pallapay (PALLA) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $266,727.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.14 or 0.07496717 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,124.12 or 1.00061646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041170 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,679,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

